First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.59

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.59 and traded as high as C$17.32. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 553,422 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.