First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.75

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.75 and traded as high as $36.73. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 61,807 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

