First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 382,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 146,913 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $45.56 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.