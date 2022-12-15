First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,761,000 after acquiring an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after purchasing an additional 775,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,560 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

