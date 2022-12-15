First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

