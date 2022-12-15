FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

