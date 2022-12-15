Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.70. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 47,555 shares changing hands.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.77% of Flexible Solutions International worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

