Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.28. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 142,998 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 163.20% and a negative net margin of 39.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

(Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.