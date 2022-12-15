Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.28. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 142,998 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Flotek Industries Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
