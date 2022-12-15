Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

