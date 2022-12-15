Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 158.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,174 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,362,000 after buying an additional 3,875,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

