Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 174,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 19,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fortis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 558,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Fortis by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.10%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

