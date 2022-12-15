Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as high as C$5.29. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 684,526 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

