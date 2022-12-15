Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $34,847,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

