Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $8.40. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,468 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuwei Films in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Fuwei Films Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
