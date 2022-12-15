FY2022 EPS Estimates for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Adicet Bio in a report released on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $455.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.14. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,135 shares of company stock valued at $521,259. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,284,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $18,740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $12,771,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

