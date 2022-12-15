FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Reduced by Analyst

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.