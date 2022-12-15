FY2022 EPS Estimates for NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK) Lifted by Analyst

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NightHawk Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for NightHawk Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NightHawk Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. NightHawk Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

