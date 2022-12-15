FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Lifted by Analyst

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novartis in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.87 EPS.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion.
Novartis stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 50.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 373.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
