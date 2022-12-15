FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Issued By KeyCorp

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Enovis in a report released on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Get Enovis alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Enovis Price Performance

Insider Activity at Enovis

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $7,488,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $15,827,000. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $11,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.