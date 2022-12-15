FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $17.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $19.17 per share.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

NYSE CVX opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $333.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.