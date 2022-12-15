FY2023 EPS Estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Increased by Analyst

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Sunday, December 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

HRX stock opened at C$13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.82 million and a PE ratio of 20.66.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

