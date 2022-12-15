FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

NYSE PBA opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,507 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

