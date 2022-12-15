FY2023 EPS Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%.

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.88. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.