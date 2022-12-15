FY2025 EPS Estimates for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Raised by Analyst

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Li Auto in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Li Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Li Auto Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

NASDAQ LI opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Li Auto by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.