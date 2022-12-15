Garde Capital Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,828.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $174.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.