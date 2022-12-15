Garde Capital Inc. Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $257.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.56 and a 200 day moving average of $254.36.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.