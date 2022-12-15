Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,926.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 835.1% during the second quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 65,622 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,773.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,207.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,810.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 38,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $934.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.