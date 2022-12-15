Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $44.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.