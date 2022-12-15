Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 743,334 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

