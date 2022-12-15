Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 743,334 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Golden Minerals Trading Up 4.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.