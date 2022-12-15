Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.72. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 6,131 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTIM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
