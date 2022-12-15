Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.72. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 6,131 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTIM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

