Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $15,980,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

