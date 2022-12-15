Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.66

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.66 and traded as high as $36.51. Granite Construction shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 198,330 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 351.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $107,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

