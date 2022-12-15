Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Flat Footed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Grifols by 919.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,639 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Grifols by 33.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols Company Profile

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

