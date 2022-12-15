HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Trading Up 1.3%

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.10 and last traded at $130.50. Approximately 1,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.83.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded HAL Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80.

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas.

