Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,822 shares of company stock worth $5,103,390. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Harmonic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Harmonic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Harmonic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 179,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Harmonic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

