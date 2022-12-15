HC Wainwright Weighs in on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GlycoMimetics in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

