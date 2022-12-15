HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $128,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $244.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

