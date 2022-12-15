Head-To-Head Contrast: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) vs. Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Oppenheimer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A Oppenheimer $1.39 billion 0.33 $158.96 million $5.35 7.72

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Oppenheimer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Oppenheimer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A 1,026.02% 3.43% Oppenheimer 6.19% 9.01% 2.43%

Summary

Oppenheimer beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, non-discretionary investment advisory and consultation services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management strategies and solutions, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and corporations, governments, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

