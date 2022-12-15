Head to Head Review: Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) vs. Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) and Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Williams Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing -244.53% 5.88% 1.73% Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Williams Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 1 3 0 2.75 Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 183.95%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Williams Industries.

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Williams Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing $152.20 million 2.17 $16.03 million N/A N/A Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Williams Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

About Williams Industries

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

