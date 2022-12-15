Head-To-Head Survey: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) vs. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -2.43% 8.50% 5.96% QuickLogic -29.23% -44.60% -15.33%

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $4.46 billion 8.15 -$421.03 million ($0.16) -266.56 QuickLogic $12.69 million 5.12 -$6.62 million ($0.38) -13.55

This table compares Marvell Technology and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

QuickLogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuickLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marvell Technology and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 3 22 0 2.88 QuickLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus price target of $64.31, suggesting a potential upside of 50.78%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats QuickLogic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About QuickLogic

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.