HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down to $63.00

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $61.29. HealthEquity shares last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 9,482 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

HealthEquity Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 42.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 26.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

