Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading Up 5.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 20,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,390,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Specifically, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLF shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

