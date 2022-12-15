Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.68

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $10.03. Hersha Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 442,948 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

