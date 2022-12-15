HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.10

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.36. HG shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 1,223 shares trading hands.

HG Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.51.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

