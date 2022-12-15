High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.86

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.86 and traded as high as C$14.49. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.41, with a volume of 19,701 shares.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The company has a market cap of C$478.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.47.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About High Liner Foods

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at C$161,754.29. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$100,080.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

