HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) & Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Head to Head Contrast

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy 38.28% 40.85% 20.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.59 $1.29 billion $1.47 2.95

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

0.2% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Baytex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $8.91, suggesting a potential upside of 105.21%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats HighPeak Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

