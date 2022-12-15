Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.42. Highway shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,884 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Highway Cuts Dividend

Highway Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

(Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.