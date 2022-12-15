Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.42. Highway shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,884 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
