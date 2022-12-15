Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,127.67

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,127.67 ($13.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($14.60). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($14.48), with a volume of 63,397 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of £944.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,934.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,079.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,127.67.

In other news, insider Leigh-Ann Russell acquired 2,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($14.35) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($28,708.13).

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

