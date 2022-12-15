HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

