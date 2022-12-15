Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

